New shipbuilding delay leaves Canada reliant on allies, civilian ship to supply navy

Members of the Royal Canadian Navy salute at a naming ceremony for HMCS Margaret Brooke and HMCS Max Bernays, Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) at Halifax Shipyards in Halifax on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Ottawa is reporting yet another delay in the construction of new support ships for the Royal Canadian Navy, meaning Canada will need to rely on a converted civilian ship and the goodwill of allies to resupply its naval fleet for the foreseeable future.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan