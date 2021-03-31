TORONTO - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing in a new influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto, sources tell The Canadian Press.
Sources say the federal government will invest $415 million in the partnership with Sanofi Pasteur Ltd.
Ontario's government will contribute $55 million to the project, according to the sources.
Sanofi will invest more than $455 million as well as create and maintain 1,225 highly skilled jobs in Canada.
The company will also invest at least $79 million a year to fund Canadian research and development.
This new facility will ensure drug product formulation, fill-and-finish and inspection of flu vaccines.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.