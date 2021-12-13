Ottawa to include $40B in fiscal update to cover compensation for First Nations kids

OTTAWA - The Liberal government is preparing to spend $40 billion to compensate First Nations children harmed by Ottawa's underfunding of child and family services on reserve, as well as on reforming the current system.
Crown-Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller made the announcement Monday, the day before the government planned to release a fiscal update where the money will be set aside.
The spending is contingent on Ottawa and child welfare advocates reaching an agreement over compensation the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal has ordered the federal government pay First Nations children and their relatives.
They suffered as a result of the government's inadequate funding for child and family services in their communities, which resulted in families being separated.
"This is 30 years of the cost of failure — and that cost is high," Miller said.
Negotiations began after the federal government announced in late October it wanted to reach an out-of-court settlement on the matter, as well as see the agreement fix outstanding issues within the child-welfare system and cover the costs of related class actions.
The parties have until the end of December to reach a deal.
Miller says he's cautiously optimistic an agreement will be struck by then, adding progress has been made. He emphasized, however, that negotiations remain fragile.
Murray Sinclair, former senator and chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, is overseeing the negotiations.
A Federal Court ruling released earlier in the fall upheld orders for Ottawa to pay $40,000 in damages to each of the thousands of individual First Nations children removed from their homes, as well as to some of their relatives.
