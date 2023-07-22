Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report

A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century. The February 1986 intelligence report warned that Beijing was using open political tactics and secret operations to influence and exploit the Chinese diaspora in Canada. A resident crosses a quiet street near the Central Business District skyline in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ng Han Guan