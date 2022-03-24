Mosquito net with new insecticide reduces malaria cases in Africa: study

Dengue patients rest under mosquito nets at the dengue ward of a government hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. A mosquito net coated with a new insecticide that makes them unable to move or fly has reduced cases of malaria in children by about 40 per cent, according to a study in conducted in Tanzania involving Canadian researchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rajesh Kumar Singh