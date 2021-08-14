TORONTO - A ticket holder in Quebec won Friday's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Aug. 17 will be an estimated $10 million.
The COVID-19 infection rate in BC has leaped to 536, a figure not seen since mid-May. There are more than 3,500 active cases in the province and more than half of those are in the Interior Health region.