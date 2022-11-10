Quebec Liberals name Marc Tanguay interim leader after Anglade resignation

QUEBEC - The Quebec Liberal Party has named veteran member Marc Tanguay as interim leader days after the previous leader stepped down.
Tanguay will replace Dominique Anglade, who resigned Monday, five weeks after the party suffered a crushing election defeat.
The Liberals maintained official Opposition status in the Oct. 3 election but saw their share of the popular vote drop below 15 per cent, receiving fewer votes than Québéc solidaire and the Parti Québécois.
Anglade, the first Black woman to lead a major Quebec political party, will also resign as member for the Montreal riding of St-Henri-Ste-Anne as of Dec. 1.
Tanguay, who was chosen by his fellow caucus members, has represented the eastern Montreal riding of Lafontaine since a byelection win in 2012.
Sitting members André Fortin and Monsef Derraji declined to run for the interim post and told reporters they had not closed the door on running for the permanent leader job.
