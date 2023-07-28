'Very proud moment': Valdez becomes first Filipino-Canadian woman to serve in cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon look on as an emotional Rechie Valdez is sworn in as Small Business Minister during a cabinet shuffle, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Ottawa. Valdez, who made history this week when she became the first Filipino-Canadian woman named to the federal cabinet, took an unusual path to high political office, transitioning from banking to baking to Parliament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld