U.S. analysis ongoing to determine if Chinese spy balloon gathered intel from Canada

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. Canada’s defence minister says the United States is still trying to determine whether China’s surveillance balloon collected any intelligence from either country when it was over North America last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS-U.S. Navy via AP *MANDATORY CREDIT*