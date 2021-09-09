PPC removes riding association president after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau

A person, top right, throws gravel at Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, left, as the RCMP security detail provide protection, while protesters shout at a local microbrewery during the Canadian federal election campaign in London, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The People's Party of Canada says it has removed its president of the Elgin Middlesex London riding association after a handful of gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in London, Ont., earlier this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette