Caroline Simard appointed new watchdog for federal elections

Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault speaks at a press conference about Elections Canada's recommendations report from the 43rd and 44th general elections in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Caroline Simard, Vice-Chairperson of broadcasting regulator, the CRTC, has been appointed as Canada's new elections watchdog.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, today announced that Simard would start as Commissioner of Canada Elections in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle