Maine resident captures nature in action in N.B. as shark snacks on whale carcass

A great white shark feeds on a whale carcass near Campobello Island, N.B. close to the Bay of Fundy in this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 handout image taken from video. Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage by the Bay of Fundy, sipping his morning coffee when he spotted some commotion in the water. Perhaps the splash of a flipper, he figured, or something washing up against a rock. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Paul Keller *MANDATORY CREDIT*