Haiti claims delayed Canadian armoured vehicles hinder plan to control gangs

A parent, carrying his child after picking him up from school, runs past police as they carry out an operation against gangs in the Bel-Air area of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 3, 2023. Haiti's troubled government is accusing Ottawa of stalling in its delivery of purchased armoured vehicles, and argues the delay is hindering a plan to clear violent gangs from Port-au-Prince. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Odelyn Joseph