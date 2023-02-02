Controversial federal pick to fight Islamophobia perfect for job: former colleague

Amira Elghawaby comments to reporters following her meeting with Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The federal government's appointment of Elghawaby as its first special representative on combating Islamophobia has caused an uproar in Quebec and raised eyebrows elsewhere in the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick