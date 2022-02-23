Budget funding for BC Wildfire Service garners mixed reaction from experts

Wildland firefighter Katie Devaney carries an axe and hose as she works to extinguish hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. A fire ecologist says new provincial funding to expand the BC Wildfire Service to a year-round endeavour is a welcome step toward preventing and mitigating disasters, while some others in the field say the funds could be better spent elsewhere. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck