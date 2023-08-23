Firefighter attends citizenship ceremony while on front lines of B.C. wildfire

Chief Walter Roos with Popkum Fire Rescue attends a citizenship ceremony over Zoom while in a fire vehicle in a photo posted by Minister of Immigration Marc Miller on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @MarcMillerVM. Roos was part of the team of firefighters battling the devastating wildfires in West Kelowna. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, X/Twitter, @MarcMillerVM *MANDATORY CREDIT*