The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
12:15 p.m.
Manitoba enforcement officers issued 58 warnings and 24 tickets last week for suspected infractions of COVID-19 public health orders.
The provincial government says 13 tickets were related to gatherings outdoors or in private homes, and eight tickets were for failing to self-isolate.
The province has issued more than two-thousand tickets since the pandemic began.
---
12:10 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19.
Officials say six new cases are in the central zone, which includes the Halifax metro region, and the remaining case is in the eastern zone.
The public health authority says all seven cases have been traced back to travel, or to previously reported infections.
There are 44 active reported COVID-19 infections in Nova Scotia, including two people in hospital due to the disease
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases today and no deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the previous 24 hours.
Health authorities say the number of hospitalizations and intensive-care patients remained unchanged since the day prior, at 102 and 27, respectively.
The province says 97,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Monday.
As of today, Quebecers are able to book a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine within as little as four weeks from their first dose.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.