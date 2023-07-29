A strike by about 3,700 Metro Inc. workers represented by Unifor Local 414 has shuttered 27 grocery store locations across the Greater Toronto Area. Metro Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of the larger parent company, says pharmacy services will still be available. The following is a list of all affected Metro locations:
16 William Kitchen Rd., Scarborough
3003 Danforth Ave., Toronto
3090 Bathurst St., North York
371 St. Paul Ave., Brantford
150 First St., Orangeville
1050 Kennedy Circle, Milton
1521 Rebecca St., Oakville
180 Sandalwood Parkway., Brampton
201 Lloyd Manor, Etobicoke
20 Church Ave., North York
2225 Erin Mills Parkway, Mississauga
2155 St. Clair Ave. West, Toronto
100 Lynn Williams St., Toronto
6677 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga
425 Bloor St. West, Toronto
1500 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke
1411 Lawrence Ave. West, North York
2300 Yonge St., Toronto
656 Eglinton Ave. East, Toronto
89 Gould St., Toronto
16640 Yonge St., Newmarket
291 York Mills Rd., North York
1050 Don Mills Rd., North York
1111 Davis Dr., Newmarket
40 Eglinton Square., Scarborough
2900 Warden Ave., Scarborough
3221 Eglinton Ave. East, Scarborough
Source: Metro Ontario Inc.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:MRU)