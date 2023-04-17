Mendicino to testify on long-awaited bill aimed at unblocking aid in Afghanistan

OTTAWA - Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will testify at a parliamentary committee Monday afternoon on legislation aimed at unblocking humanitarian support for people in Afghanistan.
The Liberal government has tabled a bill that would amend the Criminal Code so that Canadian aid workers can carry out duties in areas controlled by terrorists without being prosecuted for inadvertently funding such groups.
The legislation comes a year after similar changes by Canada's allies, and it spells out how aid workers can apply for an exemption to help people in crisis in a geographic area that is controlled by a terrorist group.
Humanitarian groups say that more than a year ago, Global Affairs Canada warned them that purchasing goods or hiring locals in Afghanistan would involve paying taxes to the Taliban, which would be categorized under the law as contributing to a terror group.
Mendicino will speak about the legislation at a meeting of the House of Commons justice committee, along with senior bureaucrats.
Many aid groups have welcomed the change, but Doctors Without Borders said Ottawa should issue a blanket exemption instead of requiring groups to apply for permits.
"These amendments unfortunately create new bureaucratic hurdles for organizations to overcome," the group argued in a press release last month.
The proposed changes "introduce new, onerous requirements that will delay life-saving assistance," it said.
Doctors Without Borders also argues that the legislation could create an uneven approach, and that if a group has its permit denied — even for administrative reasons — it will have to abruptly discontinue aid delivery projects.
"These amendments also contradict the fundamental principles of independence and impartiality of humanitarian assistance under international humanitarian law."
The Taliban regime, which violently seized Kabul in August 2021, closed more schools for girls this week. Afghanistan is grappling with rising malnutrition and an economy that has largely collapsed.
Aid groups such as World Vision Canada have said that Afghanistan traditionally solicits large donations from the public compared to other humanitarian appeals, but the existing laws bar them from collecting these funds.
Leading charities such as Islamic Relief Canada have been lobbying for months for a change to the Criminal Code, which MPs from all parties called for last June. By that point, the U.S., U.K., European Union and Australia had all issued blanket exemptions instead of requiring individual permits.
Bureaucrats have previously said that Canada's laws made finding a solution more challenging than it had been for peer countries.
Last month's budget earmarked $5 million this fiscal year to vet applications and issue exemptions, and $11 million in the following year.
