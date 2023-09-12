In the news today: "Freedom Convoy" trial, Trudeau heads home from India after delays

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
'Freedom Convoy' Facebook page to be focus Tuesday
The Facebook page of the "Freedom Convoy" protest is expected to be at the centre of the evidence and legal arguments today as the trial of two prominent organizers enters its sixth day.
The Crown's case against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber for their role in the protest has been mired in complaints from the defence that have slowed the process.
Crown prosecutor Tim Radcliffe is expected to take the court through several posts and videos from the "Freedom Convoy 2022" Facebook page today.
Trudeau departs India after delayed by plane issue
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
Trudeau and the Canadian delegation that had attended the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi was set to depart for Ottawa on Sunday, but the plane was grounded over an issue discovered during pre-flight checks.
After the issue was discovered, the Royal Canadian Air Force sent a technician to India with replacement parts and sent a backup plane in case it was needed. The technician was able to fix the issue on the original plane.
Jury to hear more evidence against London suspect
The jury in the trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in Ontario is set to hear from more witnesses today.
Federal prosecutors are arguing that Nathaniel Veltman was motivated by white nationalist beliefs, branding the attack as an act of terrorism.
Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont., on the evening of June 6, 2021.
Chong on Capitol Hill to talk foreign meddling
The Conservative MP at the centre of Canada's foreign interference saga is telling his story today to U.S. lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
Michael Chong, whose tale of Chinese meddling has been a political headache for the federal Liberal government, is testifying before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.
The commission, established in 2000 to keep tabs on Beijing's human rights record, is a bipartisan committee of U.S. senators, House members and administration officials.
Manitoba major party leaders set to face off
Manitoba's three main party leaders are set to square off today in the first leaders forum of the election campaign.
The Manitoba Heavy Construction Association is hosting the event, and the leaders are scheduled to face each other again next week in a televised one-hour debate.
Meanwhile, the list of candidates for the Oct. 3 election has taken shape, now that the nomination deadline has passed.
AIMCo opens first Asia office in Singapore
Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) is opening its first Asian office in Singapore.
The fund manager, which invests on behalf of 17 pension, endowment and government fund clients in Alberta, says it is seeking more global diversification.
CEO Evan Siddall says AIMCo has missed opportunities by not having significant investments in Asia before now.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept.12th, 2023.