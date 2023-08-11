Broadcasters to lobby Supreme Court chief justice to allow cameras at Trump's trials

Donald Trump likes being on television. But the most dramatic moment of his political career — standing trial in the U.S. capital on charges of trying to subvert democracy — is set to transpire beyond the gaze of cameras. This artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, right, conferring with defense lawyer Todd Blanche, left, during his appearance at the Federal Courthouse in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Dana Verkouteren