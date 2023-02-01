Work conditions in long-term care must go beyond new standards: labour congress

The head of the Canadian Labour Congress says new standards to improve the quality of long-term care are not enough to address the serious staff issues that led to dismal and deadly conditions for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. A man looks out the window at the Camilla Care Community centre overlooking crosses marking the deaths of multiple people that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on May 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette