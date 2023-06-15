Manitoba bus crash brings focus on safety of at-grade intersections in Canada

A crash, as shown in this handout image provided by Nirmesh Vadera, has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. RCMP say 15 people are dead and 10 are in hospital after a bus carrying people from Dauphin, Man., many of them seniors, collided with a semi truck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nirmesh Vadera **MANDATORY CREDIT **