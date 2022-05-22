More than 500 animals and birds could be lost or extinct, says study

A Miles’ Robber Frog is seen in an undated handout photo. The frog is a Lazarus species, formally declared extinct, but rediscovered in Honduras in 2008. A study shows a less colourful and quieter world with the possible loss of more than 500 species that haven't been seen in over 50 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Simon Fraser University, Tom Brown, *MANDATORY CREDIT*