Yukon residential school site to be searched with ground-penetrating radar in summer

Members of the Six Nations Police conduct a search for unmarked graves using ground-penetrating radar on the 500 acres of the lands associated with the former Indian Residential School, the Mohawk Institute, in Brantford, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. A group working to identify Indigenous children who went missing from Yukon residential schools says ground-penetrating radar work will begin this summer at the site of the former Choutla Residential School near Carcross. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn