Quebec coroner calls for prompt access to cell data after 2019 fatal helicopter crash

The wreckage of a Robinson R-44 helicopter is shown in near Lac Valtrie, Que., in this July 2019 handout photo. A Quebec coroner is recommending the province draft legislation that would allow authorities to quickly access cellphone data in missing persons cases. The recommendation is in a report into the deaths of Quebec businessman Stephane Roy and his teenage son, in a July 2019 helicopter crash.