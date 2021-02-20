The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
1:45 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 and now has 18 active cases.
Three of the new infections are in the Halifax area with one a close contact of a previously reported case, one under investigation and one case related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.
The remaining case is in the western zone and is also related to travel outside the region.
Health officials say one person is currently in hospital and is in intensive care.
---
1:20 p.m.
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today.
All are in the eastern health region, which includes St. John's.
Health officials are also reporting three presumptive positive cases in the eastern region, which still need to be confirmed.
The province currently has 434 active cases of the novel coronavirus.
---
12:10 p.m.
New Brunswick is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health officials say all three are in the Edmundston region in the province's northwest.
They involve a person under 19, a person in their 80s and an individual in their 90s.
The province currently has 87 active cases, with three patients hospitalized and one of those patients in intensive care
---
11:15 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 769 new cases of COVID-19 today and 14 additional deaths linked to the disease, including four within the past 24 hours.
The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations declined by 23 to 700.
It says 120 people are in intensive care, a decline of seven.
Health authorities say 15,386 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday for a total of 329,324.
---
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,228 new cases of COVID-19 today along with 28 new virus-related deaths.
The new case count represents a slight increase over the 1,150 new infections reported on Friday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region continue to report the highest daily case counts, logging 331 and 228 respectively over the past 24 hours.
York Region, which is set to return to the province's colour-coded pandemic response framework at the red level on Monday, is reporting 132 new cases today.
Toronto, Peel and the North Bay Parry Sound health unit are all set to remain under a stay-at-home order for the next two weeks.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021