The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Sunday, Aug. 22

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

New Brunswick

Joins Lisa Harris, Liberal candidate for Miramichi–Grand Lake.

Prince Edward Island

Joins Heath MacDonald, Liberal candidate for Malpeque.

Joins Sean Casey, Liberal candidate for Charlottetown.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

New Westminster, B.C.

10 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability. Last Door Recovery Centre. 323 8th St.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Toronto

9:30 a.m. -- Marks 10th anniversary of Jack Layton's death. Nathan Phillips Square. 100 Queen St. W.

___

