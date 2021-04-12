Liberal motion sees shutdown of committee investigation into military misconduct

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance attends a bilateral meeting in London on December 3, 2019. A parliamentary committee is set to conclude its study into allegations of sexual misconduct in the Canadian military after a Liberal motion to do so passed. The standing committee on national defence has been probing the issue, including specific allegations made against former chief of defence staff Johnathan Vance. Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld who is the parliamentary secretary to Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan proposed the motion. It called for committee members to get their drafting recommendations into the clerk by Friday in hopes that a report is tabled in the House of Commons by June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick