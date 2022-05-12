Judge begins final instructions for jury in Quebec City Halloween murder trial

Police cars block the Saint-Louis Street near the Chateau Frontenac, early Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Quebec City. A man wearing medieval clothes was arrested. Two people are dead and five people were injured after they were stabbed. A Quebec Superior Court judge has begun delivering final instructions to the 11-person jury that will determine the fate of the man accused in Quebec City's Halloween 2020 stabbings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot