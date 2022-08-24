Feds try to prevent disclosure of 'sensitive' details in turbine court case

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022.The federal government is moving to shield "sensitive or potentially injurious information" from disclosure during a court challenge of its decision to return a turbine repaired in Montreal to a Russian energy giant. In an application to the Federal Court, the attorney general seeks confirmation that certain information flagged by the Justice Department must not be disclosed in the turbine legal proceedings. In early July, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly issued a permit to Siemens Energy Canada authorizing it to service turbines used by Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom, despite sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston