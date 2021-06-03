Jewish groups decry mock 'eviction notice' sent to residents in Canadian cities

Palestinian boys play soccer on their street in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, where dozens of Palestinian families are facing imminent eviction from their homes by Israeli settlers, Thursday, May 27, 2021. The banner behind them shows a vintage photo of their neighborhood, left, and a current image of a heavy security presence. Arabic reads: "Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood - we will not leave - we will remain steadfast." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Maya Alleruzzo