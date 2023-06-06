Vancouver Island scuba divers spot sixgill shark in rare shallow-water sighting

A bluntnose sixgill shark is seen illuminated by divers in the waters near Port Alberni, B.C., in an undated still image made from handout video footage. A group of British Columbia scuba divers on Vancouver Island spotted the shark on a recent dive in Alberni Inlet, capturing what they say is rare footage of the animal in shallow waters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Uncharted Odyssey, Garrett Clement, *MANDATORY CREDIT*