Shore up charities to accomplish platform goals: advocacy group to political parties

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, left to right, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. While campaigns this election have been focused on growing the economy and supporting families and businesses, an advocate groups says charities and nonprofits have been left out of the conversation .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA - While campaigns have been focused on growing the economy and supporting families and businesses this election, an advocate group says charities and non-profits have been all but forgotten.

The pandemic devastated charities across the country as donations dried up, even as they faced more demand for their services than ever.

Bernadette Johnson, director of charity advocate group Imagine Canada, says charities and non-profits are on the front lines of every significant issue debated in the election.

She says those issues include child care, health care, economic and racial equality and climate change.

But there has been little talk among political figures about how to partner with charities and ensure their recovery, she says.

She’s calling for parties to commit to funding reform and regulatory changes to support the charitable sector before Monday's election.

