Mandatory hotel quarantines could harm lower-income Canadians: Lawyer

The airport hotel is shown as people walk outside with their luggage at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on February 2, 2021. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is questioning Ottawa's move to require hotel quarantines for international travellers, saying it may harm lower-income Canadians and infringe on citizens' mobility rights. Cara Zwibel, a lawyer who heads the organization's fundamental freedoms program, is calling on the federal government to produce any evidence Canadians are breaching their self-isolation at home -- the current requirement for returning passengers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette