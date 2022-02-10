Indigenous and Black federal inmates see more use of force: correctional investigator

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The office of Canada's correctional investigator says that, on average, Indigenous and Black federal inmates experience proportionately more use of force incidents than any other racial group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck