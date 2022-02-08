Windsor-U.S. border crossing reopens for U.S.-bound traffic as protest continue

WINDSOR, Ont. - The Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor, Ont. and Detroit has reopened to U.S.-bound traffic after an anti-vaccine mandate demonstration blocked traffic in both directions on Monday evening.
Windsor police say U.S. bound travel is open at the bridge and can be accessed through the Wyandotte St. West entrance.
They say traffic along Huron Church Road remains congested.
The Canadian Border Services Agency listed the Ambassador Bridge as temporarily closed for both travellers and commercial vehicles on Monday night.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said the Ambassador Bridge remained closed on the U.S. side.
The department said people travelling to Canada should use the Port Huron crossing which connects that American city with Sarnia, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County sent out a release Monday telling drivers to avoid the area, and to take the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia if travelling to the United States.
The demonstration blocking the busiest international land border crossing in North America began Monday afternoon.
Windsor Police say more than 100 protesters remained on the scene early Tuesday.
They say no arrests have been made, and they continue to monitor the situation.
The demonstration is one of several in solidarity with similar protests in Ottawa and across the country over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader public health measures.
Protesters in southern Alberta resumed their blockade of the Coutts border crossing Monday evening, where trucks and other vehicles began parking on the highway on Feb. 5, stranding travellers and cross-border truckers for days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.