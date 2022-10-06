Biden to give pardons for simple pot possession in pivot to reform U.S. cannabis laws

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden says he intends to offer criminal pardons to anyone convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.
He made the announcement today in a pre-recorded video that also signalled he wants to revisit how cannabis is classified as a controlled substance.
White House officials say Biden opted for executive action after the Senate failed to vote on comprehensive cannabis legislation passed in the House.
Those officials say an estimated 6,500 people would be eligible for a pardon under Biden's decision.
Biden says he's encouraging state governors to consider a similar pardon for people convicted under state law.
The president has also asked officials to explore whether marijuana should remain a Schedule 1 controlled substance, a class that includes heroin and LSD.
In a statement he said too many lives have been upended by the "failed approach" to marijuana.
