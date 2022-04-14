B.C. communities struck by wildfires and floods brace for spring thaw

Trucks haul loads of rock on a section of Highway 8 along the Nicola River that had to be rebuilt after it was washed away during November flooding on the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Major wildfires, droughts and mudslides last year dramatically altered the landscape, raising questions about the river's ability to handle the spring thaw. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck