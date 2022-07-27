RCMP officer shot dead by Quebec police; woman and teen seriously injured in home

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, Que. - Quebec police killed an RCMP officer Wednesday morning who had allegedly seriously injured a woman and a teenager inside his home.
Quebec's independent police oversight agency — the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes — says officers shot and killed a 48-year-old man armed with a knife in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Tasha Adams confirmed that one of the force's officers died as a result of the incident, but she would not confirm his identity.
The watchdog says a man called 911 around 2 a.m. Wednesday and said he had done something irreparable.
Police in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu arrived to the man's home and allegedly found him armed with a knife.
The watchdog says the man was shot with at least one bullet and died in hospital.
It says police found a woman and a teenager inside the home, who were transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police would not confirm whether the woman and teenager were related to the 48-year-old man.
Provincial police, who are assisting the watchdog with the investigation, said later in the day that both victims remained in hospital and that the woman's injuries are more serious than the teenager's.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.