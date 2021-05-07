National Newspaper Awards announce 2020 winners, year dominated by pandemic coverage

Carolyn Ellis, left, creator of the hug glove hugs her mother Susan Watts, 74, in her backyard on Christmas Eve during the COVID-19 pandemic in Guelph, Ont., Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Watts is a retired nurse who lives in an apartment near by and gets to come over outside and hug her daughter's family. Canadian Press photographer Nathan Denette has been awarded the 2020 National Newspaper Award in the Feature Photo category for this photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette