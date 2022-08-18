Western Quebec smelter will reduce arsenic emissions to five times provincial norm

Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette speaks to the media at a news conference Friday, April 23, 2021, in Montreal. The owner of a western Quebec smelter says it will reduce arsenic emissions to five times the provincial norm by 2027, a level required by the provincial government. Charette said the Horne smelter would have to reduce emissions to 15 nanograms of arsenic per cubic metre of air within five years or close. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz