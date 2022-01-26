Winter weather, vast expanse make patrolling Canada-U.S. border a daunting challenge

U.S. Border Patrol agents Katy Siemer (left) and David Marcus stand outside the Customs and Border Protection facility in Pembina, N.D., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 not far from where agents intercepted a group of undocumented Indian nationals on Jan. 19. The incident prompted the discovery north of the border of the bodies of four other Indian migrants who were believed to be trying to enter the U.S. with the rest of the group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James McCarten