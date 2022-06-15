Prisons are failing to comply with solitary confinement reforms: senators

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Prisons are badly failing to comply with solitary confinement laws and regularly violating prisoners' rights, a new report by a group of Canadian senators alleges. The Liberal government signalled that Bill C-83, passed in 2019, would put an end to the practice of solitary confinement.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang