Indigenous mother proposes class-action lawsuit on birth alerts in Manitoba

A proposed class action has been filed against Manitoba by a woman who had her newborn removed by police and social workers in a video broadcast live on social media. An eagle feather and a baby hospital ID bracelet sit on a photo of a newborn baby during a press conference in support of the mother who's newborn baby was seized from hospital by Manitoba's Child and Family Services, in Winnipeg on Friday, January 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods