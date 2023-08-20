Housing crisis to take centre stage at Liberal cabinet retreat in Charlottetown

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a new mission for his cabinet at a three-day retreat in Charlottetown this week in a bid to restore a sense of economic security for Canadians and more confidence from Canadians in his government. Trudeau gestures towards the federal cabinet as they stand behind him at a media availability after a cabinet shuffle, at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang