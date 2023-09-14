U.K. man convicted for sex crimes involving girl from Surrey, B.C., police say

Mounties say a man has been convicted in the United Kingdom for sex crimes committed against young girls, including a 12-year-old from Surrey, B.C. An RCMP statement says British police arrested 29-year-old Kevin Brock last February, and in April asked Mounties in Surrey to help identify the girl. An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck