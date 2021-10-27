Vatican says Pope Francis willing to visit Canada as Indigenous leaders seek apology

Pope Francis leaves at the end of a mass in which he ordained as bishops Andres Gabriel Ferrada Moreira and Guido Marini, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Vatican says Pope Francis is willing to visit Canada, as Indigenous leaders call on him apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alessandra Tarantino