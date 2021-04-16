Groups offer more support across Canada for families of drug users

Moms Stop the Harm members carry crosses bearing photos of loved ones as they march together in the Downtown Eastside to mark the five-year anniversary of British Columbia declaring a public health emergency in the overdose crisis, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Moms Stop the Harm has received funding to expand support groups for families of people who've died of overdose and for those whose loved ones are in active addiction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck