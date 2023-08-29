In the news today: Update in case of Ont. man accused of selling deadly substance

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Police to update case of Ontario man accused of selling deadly substance
Police are set to provide an update today in the case of an Ontario man accused of selling a lethal substance to individuals at risk of self-harm.
The update from Peel Regional Police comes after British police revealed last week they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canadian-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to those at risk of harming themselves.
That British probe is part of inquiries triggered by the arrest earlier this year of Kenneth Law, who has been charged by Peel police with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide.
Law is accused of using several websites to market and sell sodium nitrite – a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested – and Peel police have said their investigation has revealed at least 1,200 packages were allegedly sent to 40 countries.
---
Here's what else we're watching ...
Northwest Territories starts to plan for return
Fire-weary Northwest Territories is preparing for tens of thousands of people to return home after a much-needed win in the battle against a blaze that was threatening Yellowknife.
The status of a wildfire located 17 kilometres from the city’s edge was changed to “held” Monday after a weekend of cooler temperatures and a small amount of rain helped firefighting efforts.
City officials say while the development is a major turn in the fire fight, it’s not safe for people to come back to the territorial capital.
There will be multiple phases to lifting the evacuation order, with essential personnel returning first, and grocery stores, gas stations and hospitals will need to have supplies and staff before everyone else can come back.
---
Wildfire crews in B.C.'s Shuswap hope for rain
Crews battling a destructive wildfire in British Columbia's Shuswap region are hoping for help from rain that could begin falling in the area tonight.
Mike McCulley, an information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says it's unclear how much rain could aid their efforts as the last amounts varied widely across the 430-square-kilometre Bush Creek East blaze, from just one millimetre to 15.
While fire behaviour has picked up with hot and dry conditions over the last few days, McCulley says there's been no major growth on the fire, which destroyed or significantly damaged nearly 170 properties just over a week ago.
---
The grass that's greener in B.C. might be painted
It can raise suspicions these days in Metro Vancouver if the grass is greener on the other side of the fence, with lawn watering banned amid a brutal drought.
However, the secret could be a fresh coat of spray paint, as homeowners look for options to keep their lawns looking lush.
Tyler Basham, owner of Tinted Turf Grass Solutions in Langley, says he's been busy since launching his lawn-painting business in June.
Basham says it costs about $200 to $250 to paint a typical residential lawn with paint that he says is long-lasting, as well as biodegradable and safe.
Not everyone's worried about keeping their lawn looking green, with Port Coquitlam launching a photo contest for residents to show off their unwatered "golden lawns".
---
Northern supervised consumption sites fear closure
Anxiety is mounting over the future of two supervised consumption sites in northern Ontario as funding for them is set to run out at the end of the year.
The cities of Sudbury and Timmins say they have been paying for the sites in their communities for several months but can't sustain long-term support, which is why they have applied to the province for permanent funding.
Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau says it's extremely concerning both communities are still waiting on the Ontario government to respond with a decision or a timeline on when it will have an answer.
Ontario's coroner says fatal opioid overdose rates in the public health units serving both municipalities were among the top four in the province and well above the provincial average for April 2022 to March 2023.
---
Teachers sharing ideas, tips and style on TikTok
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform Tik Tok to share everything from their daily experiences to classroom outfits.
As part of the wider online community known as Teacher Tok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
Windsor, Ont.-based occasional teacher Julia Adams says Teacher Tok allows educators to showcase their day-to-day life, connect with other teachers and help people better understand what they do.
Adams has more than 51,000 Tik Tok followers and says posting online allows teachers with similar experiences to share advice and navigate various situations.
In addition to hopping on Tik Tok trends, Toronto teacher Margaret Fong posts teaching resources she creates, including digital slides and worksheets.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.